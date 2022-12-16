Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers’ blockade to 18 toll plazas continues on second day

Farmers’ blockade to 18 toll plazas continues on second day

Updated on Dec 16, 2022 10:28 PM IST

The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) continued to lay blockade to 18 toll plazas of ten districts of Punjab on the second consecutive day on Friday

Farmers protest at Chollang toll plaza in district Hoshiarpur, Amritsar on Friday. (Photo by /Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) continued to lay blockade to 18 toll plazas of ten districts of Punjab on the second consecutive day on Friday. On Friday, the KMSC leaders claimed that various national bodies, including Punjab Roadways Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers Union and Private Transport Workers Union, came out in support of the protest. KMSC’s state general secretary, Sarwan Singh Pandher said the protest has gained momentum and corporate houses are trying to derail it.

“Now different methods will be adopted to divert the attention of the people, including inciting of religious sentiments. We appeal to the people in advance that they should stay vigil against such tactics and continue supporting the protest,” Pandher said. He said if their demands are not met by the government, they will intensify their protest.

The demands include minimum support price (MSP) on 17 crops, controlling of drugs and bringing the addicts into the mainstream, waiving of entire debt of farmers and labourers, releasing of pending amount of labourers under the MGNREGA scheme etc.

KMSC’s state president Satnam Singh Pannu said the people can ask for their support if any toll plaza is accepting fee from them. He said the toll plazas should permanently be lifted from the highways.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
