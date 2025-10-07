Farmers duped of ₹84 lakh in fake investment scheme; FIR registered

Samrala police registered another FIR against a group of accused who allegedly duped farmers of over ₹84 lakh by luring them into investing in fake companies with promises of doubling their money in 25 months. Samrala police registered another FIR against a group of accused who allegedly duped farmers of over ₹84 lakh by luring them into investing in fake companies with promises of doubling their money in 25 months. (Representational Image)

The accused - Bikramjit Singh Randhawa (from Gehlewal village), Gurpreet Singh Mintoo (Dashmesh Nagar, Machhiwara), Charanjit Singh alias Bobby (Dugri), and Bahadar Singh (Khosra village, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) - are said to have defrauded six investors.

As per the FIR, the victims, including Vijay Kumar, Hansraj Munshi, Ranjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Parminder Singh, and Rakesh Kumar, were promised high returns from investments in companies allegedly dealing in organic products.

According to police, the accused floated multiple firms under names such as The Generation of Farming, Hope of Farming, Randhawa Enterprises, and The GAF Milk Products, among others. Once the funds were collected, the accused stopped responding to the victims’ calls.

ASI Hanjinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the FIR was filed under Sections 318(4), 316(2), 61(2), and 111 of the BNS. Four accused have already been arrested, and police have traced 21 linked bank accounts through which transactions worth ₹122 crore were routed in the past nine months. Of this, ₹60 lakh has been frozen.