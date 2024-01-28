 Farmers’ hold protest against long pending demands - Hindustan Times
Farmers' hold protest against long pending demands

Farmers’ hold protest against long pending demands

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 28, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Farmers along with women and Khaps took out such processions in various locations across the state to show their strength

Several social outfits, farmers, labourers and women activists on Friday carried out a tractor rally across the state, seeking legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), action on the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, release of compensation for crops damaged, insurance claims and other demands.

Farmers during the tractor rally in support of their demands at Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Farmers along with women and Khaps took out such processions in various locations across the state to show their strength.

Farmers alleged that the BJP government should not be involved in religious politics as religion is a personal matter.

“This country should not be divided on religious lines now. The government have failed to address farmers’ issues and unemployment. The BJP government is trying to divert public attention from main issues and diverting towards religious issues,” said Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh.

Azad Palwa, a Jind based unionist said farmers held tractors parades successfully and rejuvenated the energy which was seen during the farmer’s agitation against three repealed laws.

“Now farmers and other social outfits have shown that they may take any stern action on any call given by SKM in future, he added.

