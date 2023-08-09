Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Post floods, paddy resown on 6,460 acres in Jalandhar

Punjab: Post floods, paddy resown on 6,460 acres in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 09, 2023 12:29 AM IST

As many as 13,590 acres of paddy crop got damaged in the floods that wreaked havoc in Jalandhar’s 34 villages; deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the department was asked to get 25 quintal seeds and officials used vacant lands to prepare the saplings with the help of volunteers

After losing their freshly-sown paddy to floods, farmers have started re-transplantation of paddy in flood-affected areas in Shahkot subdivision.

Chief agriculture officer Dr Jaswant Rai said the department was constantly in touch with the affected farmers through WhatsApp groups. (File photo)
As per the agriculture department, early maturing paddy varieties were provided to the farmers and it has already been sown on 6,460 acres of land.

As many as 13,590 acres of paddy crop got damaged in the floods that wreaked havoc in Jalandhar’s 34 villages.

As per available record, the villages include Gidarpindi, Mundi Cholian, Mandala Chhanna, Nasirpur, Pipli Miani, Yousufpur Darewal, Khilwal, Tendiwal, Janiyan Chahal, Janiyan, Kotha, Nal, Manika, Kang Khurd Mandala, Jalalpur Khurd, Mundi Shehrian, Bhora Jodh Singh and Kutbiwal, that recorded maximum damage to paddy cultivation.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the department was asked to get 25 quintal seeds and officials used vacant lands to prepare the saplings with the help of volunteers.

He said WhatsApp groups involving officials and farmers’ bodies were also formed to remain in touch with affected farmers so that they can receive the saplings and re-transplant.

Chief agriculture officer Dr Jaswant Rai said the department was constantly in touch with the affected farmers through WhatsApp groups. He said most of the farmers have re-sown PR-126 and some chose Basmati 1509.

Wednesday, August 09, 2023
