Farmers intensify protest, close gates of all cabins at Ladhowal Toll Plaza

Farmers who are protesting against frequent hikes in the toll fee for the past 15 days, closed gates of all the cabins at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on Sunday while intensifying their protest. The farmers also raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and the AAP-led Punjab government. Led by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and Kisan Mazdoor Union, the protesters wrapped the toll plaza canopies in plastic sheets, tied them with ropes, and placed farmer union flags atop it. (Manish/HT)

The farmers who have been protesting since June 16 have allowed vehicles to pass through the toll plaza without paying fee. They alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been arbitrarily increasing toll fee without providing adequate facilities for commuters. According to NHAI officials, the protest is causing a daily loss of at least ₹1 crore.

The protest has garnered support from the taxi union, tempo union, and truckers’ union of Punjab. Indervir Singh Qadian, president of the Malwa zone, BKU Doaba, stated that a demand letter has been submitted to the administration. The demands include reducing the one-way toll to ₹150, valid for 24 hours, a monthly pass for ₹170, a toll-free area within a 20-km radius, improved washroom facilities, road and drainage repairs, streetlight maintenance, and the hiring of local Punjabi youths as toll plaza staff.

“We did not put actual locks as the staff requested us not to lock their rooms. However, the entire infrastructure, including systems, has been shut down, and the toll plaza remains free. We have also learned that the validity of this toll plaza, which is the costliest in the state, expired long ago. We demand that the administration show us documents justifying the continued toll collection. If the validity is over, the NHAI should return the collected amount to the Punjab government,” said Qadian.

Navratan, project director of the NHAI Ludhiana, stated that they are incurring a loss of at least ₹1 crore daily due to the protest. There has been no overwhelming hike in the toll fees; rates have been increased marginally as per annual revisions nationwide. The state government needs to address the protesters’ concerns and resolve the issue promptly so that the toll plaza can resume operations.

Qadian added that an official present for negotiations mentioned that the demand letter would be sent to the Centre. “The administration claims they are in touch with Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s office to address our demands. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we will not end the protest until our demands are met.”

The single-way toll fee for cars, jeeps, and vans has been increased by NHAI from ₹215 (2023-24) to ₹220 for 2024-25, ₹730 to ₹745 for trucks and buses, and ₹350 to ₹355 for minibuses, among other categories.

Inspector Veer Inder Singh, SHO of Ladhowal police station, said that the farmers have refused to end the protest until their demands are met. The police are ensuring that the law and order situation at the site remains under control.