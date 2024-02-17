Farmers make free passage for commuters at Ladhowal toll plaza

Farmers from various unions, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), intensified their protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza over the weekend, making free passage for commuters at the toll plaza on Saturday. Union members Charan Singh Nourpura and district general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Ghudani accused the central government of ignoring farmers’ demands, vowing to continue their protest till Sunday evening. Farmers Union members sitting on protest at Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The protest, which began around 12 noon on Saturday, aimed at highlighting farmers’ grievances regarding the “government’s handling” of the farm laws. Farmers alleged that the government has neglected their demands and resorted to oppressive measures.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gurpreet Singh, president of BKU Ugrahan, stated, “We staged the protest in response to the government’s meeting with farmers scheduled for Sunday. The protest will be lifted if the government responds favourably to our demands. By making the toll plaza free, we aim to make the central government realise the revenue loss.”

Deepinder Pal, manager at Ladhowal toll plaza, confirmed the protest’s impact, saying, “Protesters arrived at the toll plaza around 12 noon on Saturday and made the passage for commuters free at the toll plaza. The toll will remain free for 24 hours, resulting in a loss of ₹1 crore, which the government will bear.”