Farmers protest: Akal Takht jathedar, SGPC chief express concern over Dallewal health

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border for farmers’ demands. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said it is shameful for a democratic government to leave food producers with no choice but to give up food to get their rights fulfilled. (HT Photo)

In a statement, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “Though fast-unto-death or hunger strike has no place in the Sikh tradition, it is shameful for a democratic government to leave food producers with no choice but to give up food to get their rights fulfilled. It’s been four years since Government of India promised to give farmers their rights, but the promises are not being delivered.”

Asking Dallewal to opt for any other means of agitation, the Akal Takht jathedar also asked Punjab’s political parties to join the farmers’ struggle.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Centre and state governments should give up their stubborn attitude and accept the legitimate demands of farmers.

“On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses farmers as annadata (food givers), on the other hand farmers are forced to come out on streets for their demands,” he said.

He said that a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for all crops is a rightful and legitimate demand of farmers and the Centre must pass a law guaranteeing MSP without any delay.

Dhami said the Centre as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana will be responsible if anything happens to Dallewal.