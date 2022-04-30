Farmers protest defamation suit by Karnal cop

A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, held a protest at Karnal mini-secretariat on Friday against a defamation case filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year.

After a brief protest, they were called by Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav. The farmers took up the issue with the DC and Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia seeking their intervention in the matter.

According to Charuni, inspector-level officer Harjinder Singh had filed a defamation complaint against 36 farmers of Kurukshetra at the Karnal district court, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation when he was doing his duty during the lathi-charge on farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal last year. Now the farmers have received the summons and warrants from the court.

Soon after the lathi-charge at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza on August 28 last year, videos were circulated on the social media in which farmers were seen blaming Harjinder of selectively targeting Sikh farmers who had gathered at the toll plaza to protest BJP’s meeting at a private hotel in Karnal.

Later, the farmers held a protest at his residence in his native village in Kurukshetra and announced a social boycott of his family.

Harjinder had filed the case against 36 farmers who were allegedly leading the protest against him. Interacting with the media, Charuni said the district authorities have assured him to take up the issue with the cop.

He said during repeated meetings with representatives of the government after the agitation last year, it was decided that all cases against the farmers will be withdrawn and farmers will withdraw their cases against the cops. But now, the inspector has filed a case in court which is against the agreement.

He said the farmers will wait for the response of the administration. Harjinder has confirmed that he has filed the defamation suit in his personal capacity.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Rakesh Tikait, Charuni called him an “international farm leader”. He said Tikait’s anti-BJP protest in UP helped the saffron party win with a thumping majority in the assembly polls.

Charuni’s reaction comes after Tikait took a dig at him by sarcastically calling Charuni chief minister while reacting top the results of Punjab assembly polls in which Charuni had fielded his candidates.