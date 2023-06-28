Punjab farmers hold protest against lower prices of maize, moong crops

Agitated over getting prices lower than minimum support price (MSP) for maize and moong crop in the state, members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held a protest march on Tuesday. Members of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha hold a protest in Mohali on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

Scores of farmers, who had gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, were stopped from going towards the official residence of the Punjab chief minister, by the Mohali police near Phase 7-Gurdwara Amb Sahib light point, following which a delegation of 21 representatives of the SKM was taken by the local police to Punjab Bhavan to meet Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

The cabinet minister assured the delegation of holding talks with the CM and conveying his response to the delegation by Wednesday morning.

Farm leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, who was a part of the delegation which met the minister, said, “Gurmeet Singh Khuddian gave us a patient hearing. We apprised him of the pitiable state of the farmers who are getting much lower price than MSP for their crops. Darshan Pal, farm leader of BKU Krantikari, will check the CM’s response with the agriculture minister over the phone on Wednesday. In case the farmers don’t get the desired results, the SKM will give a call for a meeting of 33 farmers’ bodies in Ludhiana on July 3 for further rigorous action.”

Bakshish Singh of Kirti Kisan Union, Ropar, said he was a part of farmers’ agitation at Delhi-Haryana borders against three controversial farm laws. “Though the Union government had then promised us of accepting our demands, including purchase of crops on MSP, the farmers are yet to be benefited. Till date, farmers are getting ₹1,000 for maize crop which is around ₹2,000 per quintal. We request the government to pay heed to farmers’ plight and give us compensation for the damaged crops and also purchase our crops on MSP,” said Bakshish.

Traffic hit, routes diverted

Meanwhile, traffic was hit in nearby areas due to barricades installed by the Mohali police on the route of the farmers’ procession. The police blocked and diverted the routes surrounding Gurudwara Amb Sahib and Phase 7 light point, forcing people to take longer routes.

The procession of farmers was supervised by senior police officers, including three superintendents of police and DSP-level officers, to avoid any law and order situation.