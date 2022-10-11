Farmers’ protest near CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur residence enters Day 2

Thousands of farmers led by the Bharti Kisan Union BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) blocked the 3-km stretch leading to Sangrur from the Patiala-Bathinda highway and camped here on the pattern of their struggle in Delhi. Their protest entered the second day on Monday and hundreds of farmers are reaching here every day.

From setting up makeshift houses and tents to making temporary toilets and kitchens and serving langar, the 3-km stretch is resembling the Tikri and Singu border farm protest sites. Their protest site passes through a colony where chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence is located.

The farmers had started an indefinite protest here demanding the implementation of demands that were accepted by the state and the Centre.

They are demanding the release of compensation to farmers for their damaged crops and for the death of their cows due to lumpy skin disease and an increase in the land acquisition compensation. They are also demanding the closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira and the cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble and protesting and a bonus of ₹200 per quintal for the management of stubble without burning it.

Tirath Singh of Namol village, said, “As of now, we have come here with the supply of around 12 days but we are ready to stay here for more days. We will not vacate the site until the demands are not met.”

General secretary of the union Sukhdev Singh Kokri said instead of implementing the accepted demands of quashing mining law pertaining to the removal of ordinary earth for levelling their fields, the state government on Saturday took action against the farmers of Kalwanu and Ramgarh of Patiala for levelling their fields.

“Police have seized the machines of farmers when they were levelling their fields. The government should release their machines. Besides, the central government should sack Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni for alleged Lakhimpur Kheri violence and send him to jail. The state government is also not releasing compensation to farmers, whose cotton and other crops were damaged,” Kokri added.

He said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has accepted many demands during the meeting held in the last few months. But they are not implementing these demands. Now we have started the protest to make them implement all these demands.”

Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also addressed the gathering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON