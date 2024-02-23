 Farmers’ protest: Punjab and Haryana HC lawyers spar over striking work - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers' protest: Punjab and Haryana HC lawyers spar over striking work

Farmers’ protest: Punjab and Haryana HC lawyers spar over striking work

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2024 09:40 AM IST

The call for abstaining from work on Friday by Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) over alleged violence against the farmers by security agencies at Shambhu and Khanauri borders has divided the lawyers.

Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh
Punjab and Haryana High Court building in Chandigarh

Haryana advocate general BR Majahan in the evening came out with a statement that AG Haryana’s office was not supporting the call. “Decision of few members of the executive committee to abstain from court work is strongly opposed. All law officers of advocate general Haryana are required to appear in court tomorrow (Friday) as ordered by advocate general Haryana,” a message from him said. The message further stated that the matter should be considered in the general house after giving due notice and the decision be kept in abeyance till then. Later in the evening, he also issued a letter. Haryana is ruled by Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) as an ally.

The AG had responded to a message put out by the executive committee of the Bar, in which it was stated that the committee condemns the violence reported on Wednesday in which a young farmer lost his life.

However, late in the evening, upon Mahajan’s direction, the secretary, PHHCBA Swarn Singh Tiwana came out with a statement that the decision was “unanimous” and requested lawyers to abstain from work. “It is made clear that in case any member of the Bar whether he/she is part of AG office or any other panel appears, strict action shall be taken against the concerned member,” he said.

It is to be mentioned that HC Bar had abstained from work Monday also over a brawl incident in which some lawyers were allegedly assaulted in a market in Chandigarh.

