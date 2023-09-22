Farmers threaten to oppose CM Khattar’s Yamunanagar visit

Members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday threatened to oppose Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Yamunanagar scheduled for September 25. The decision to oppose the CM’s visit was taken in a meeting attended by the members of SKM at Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri grain market. (HT Photo)

They said that the government did not take any steps to advance the procurement of paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) and farmers are being forced to sell their produce below the MSP to the private traders.

The decision to oppose the CM’s visit was taken in a meeting attended by the members of SKM at Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri grain market. Speaking at the meeting, Yamunanagar district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Sanju Gundiana said that the decision has been taken as the government has turned a blind eye to the issues of the farmers.

Farmers alleged that they had taken up the issue on several occasions, but the government did not announce the schedule to begin procurement in mandis.

“We will gather at the Jagadhri grain market to protest the visit and will burn his effigy,” said Gundiana.