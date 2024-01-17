Farmers under SKM announces tractor march on January 26

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which held its national convention at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat memorial hall on Tuesday, has decided to hold a tractor march in different parts of the country on January 26 to press for their pending demands. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which held its national convention at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat memorial hall on Tuesday, has decided to hold a tractor march in different parts of the country on January 26 to press for their pending demands. (HT File/Representational image)

Leaders of over 200 farm unions attended the event in which issues pertaining to minimum support price, constitution of committee for crop diversification and organic farming, non-fulfilment of other demands were discussed.

SKM leader Balbir Singh said the farmers organisations decided to hold a tractor march in different parts of the nation against the Centre for its failure to fulfill the long-pending demands, mainly increase in minimum support price of major crops, on January 26.

“It is going to symbolic protest before we decide the next course of action,” he said.