Farmers will maintain discipline while marching to Parliament: SKM leader Charuni at Batala rally

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said the farmers will maintain discipline while taking out a march to Parliament next month to make the central government heed to their demands.

Addressing a ‘kisan rally’ at the grain market in Gurdaspur district’s Batala to mobilise farmers and labourers for the agitation against the three agriculture laws, Charuni said, “The Centre has not held talks with us over the issue for the last two-and-a-half months. The farmers and labourers have common concerns. First, the government passed anti-labourer laws and then anti-farmer legislations. Some corporate houses want to rule over all sections of society. These big companies will swallow small businesses. We need to fight them together.”

The SKM will hold programmes on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14 and on May 1 to mark Labour Day under the leadership of labourers, he said.

“We are reaping what we had sown. We don’t think before voting for anyone. We always vote for a professional politician who considers politics business. We never vote for those who fight for civil rights. Or we vote for singers and actors. For instance, you voted for actor Sunny Deol and the result is in front of you. We must introspect,” he added.

During the protest, the farmers should not use force against the police and other government officials who merely perform their duty, he said.

Apart from SKM leaders, Punjabi singers such as Kamal Khan, Resham Anmol, Bir Singh, Debi Makhsoospuri, and Haryana youth farmer leader Navdeep Singh also addressed the gathering.

Covid-19 guidelines were not adhered to during the rally with majority of the protesters seen without masks. Social distancing was not maintained either.

There is no coronavirus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses election rallies, some farmer leaders said.