Farmhand held guilty of killing employer, burying his body in Panchkula

Farmhand held guilty of killing employer, burying his body in Panchkula

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Jan 06, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The victim, Suresh Kumar, was a farmer and had hired Dalip as a farmhand in 2018, as per his son Sushil Kumar, a Home Guards volunteer in Panchkula

A local court on Friday held a 29-year-old farmhand guilty of murdering his employer and burying his body in Behad village, Chandimandir, in May 2021.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Saturday. (Shutterstock)
“Despite the fact that the accused was found burying the body of the deceased in a ditch, he has not explained how this occurrence happened...Had he not been involved in the crime, he would not have absconded from the spot and would have informed the family members of the deceased or the police about the occurrence. Therefore, the conduct of the accused is also a strong circumstance against him that he has committed the crime,” observed the court of district and sessions judge Ved Prakash Sirohi while convicting Dalip, alias Chhotu, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

“It also stands proved that the accused also attempted to bury the dead body of Suresh Kumar by digging a pit to cause disappearance of evidence with intention to screen himself from legal punishment,” ruled the court.

On May 21, 2021, Suresh and Dalip went to fetch fodder for cattle. When his father did not return home till 2 pm, he went looking for him and he saw Dalip filling up a ditch near the tubewell, Sushil had told police.

Noticing him, Dalip ran away, leaving a blood-stained spade behind. On approaching the ditch, Sushil was shocked to find his father lying dead and half buried.

Sushil had alleged that Dalip killed his father by hitting his head with a spade.

Subsequently, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Dalip was arrested the next day and on his disclosure, police had recovered the T-shirt he was wearing at the time of the murder.

