Farooq, Omar condole demise of prominent Shia scholar

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing of the prominent Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader, Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosvi.

In their condolence message, they highlighted his significant contributions to religious thought and emphasized his dedication to promoting social harmony. They acknowledged that his legacy will be cherished for generations to come. They offered prayers for peace for his departed soul and strength for his grieving family and followers.

Meanwhile, Omar attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased at the Astan-e-Aaliya, Budgam. He was joined by adviser to Nasir Aslam Wani and cabinet minister Javed Dar and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

The Shia scholar passed away at his residence at Budgam on Friday morning. Thousands of people attended the funeral of the scholar.