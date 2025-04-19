Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farooq, Omar condole demise of prominent Shia scholar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 19, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Meanwhile, Omar attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased at the Astan-e-Aaliya, Budgam. He was joined by adviser to Nasir Aslam Wani and cabinet minister Javed Dar and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing of the prominent Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader, Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosvi.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing of the prominent Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader, Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosvi. (ANI File)
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, and chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the passing of the prominent Shia scholar, cleric, and religious leader, Aga Syed Mohammad Baqir Al-Moosvi. (ANI File)

In their condolence message, they highlighted his significant contributions to religious thought and emphasized his dedication to promoting social harmony. They acknowledged that his legacy will be cherished for generations to come. They offered prayers for peace for his departed soul and strength for his grieving family and followers.

Meanwhile, Omar attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased at the Astan-e-Aaliya, Budgam. He was joined by adviser to Nasir Aslam Wani and cabinet minister Javed Dar and chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

The Shia scholar passed away at his residence at Budgam on Friday morning. Thousands of people attended the funeral of the scholar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farooq, Omar condole demise of prominent Shia scholar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On