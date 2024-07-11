Fatehgarh man gets 12-yr jail for possessing banned tablets

Seven years after a Fatehgarh Sahib man was caught with 12,000 tablets of Lomotil in Mohali, a special NDPS court has sentenced him to 12-year rigorous imprisonment. The accsued was caught with 12,000 tablets of Lomotil in Mohali in 2017. (HT Photo)

The court of special judge Harsimranjit Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1.55 lakh on the convict, Amarjit Singh of Baheri village. The case dates back to October 2017.

The accused was also sentenced to RI for five years under Section 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides ₹5,000 fine.

On October 10, 2017, a police party had laid a check post outside the Majat police post. At about 2.00 pm, the accused came from the Landran side and was going towards Chunni in his Tata Indigo car. Upon seeing the barricading, he tried to turn back the car but was stopped by the cops.

On checking, police recovered 12,000 tablets of lomotil, 20 bottles of codeine phosphate and cholpheniramine besides currency notes of ₹59,500 from his possession. The accused was using fake number plate, the police added.

The defence counsel submitted that no alleged recovery of contraband was made from the accused. The counsel further argued that there were certain discrepancies in the statements of investigating officer and the recovery witness regarding time and place of alleged recovery and other formalities of the investigation which falsify the case of the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor sought rigorous punishment for the accused contending that the drug menace is widespread in the state and has assumed alarming proportions and has literally consumed thousands of innocent families with unsparing malevolence.