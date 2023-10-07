Father-son booked for stealing documents from Chandigarh’s Anaj Bhawan

Police on Thursday booked a father-son duo for stealing official documents from the first floor of Anaj Bhawan, rice branch in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on September 6. Police booked a father-son duo for stealing official documents from the first floor of Anaj Bhawan in Sector 39 Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accused, identified Ashok Kumar and his son Pankaj Kumar, hailing from Punjab, were booked on the complaint of Mahesh Sharma, superintendent, rice branch, Anaj Bhawan, department of food civil supplies and consumer affairs, Punjab.

Sharma told police that a second appeal was filed with the secretary, food civil supplies and consumer affairs, by Krishna Gram Udyog Samiti, Manwala village, Dhuri, Sangrur, after being blacklisted, which is still under consideration.

In this case, during the personal hearing held by the secretary on September 4, documents were presented by the rice miller concerned. Out of those documents, two original documents were related to PSPCL office, Dhuri, Sangrur.

According to the complainant, the secretary had asked the PSPCL office in Dhuri to bring a copy of the documents submitted by miller, along with the original letter of their officer, on the next date of personal hearing, scheduled on September 22.

On September 6, the dealing hand of the case, Asha Rani, senior assistant, went to the superintendent, rice branch, while the file related to the case was on her table.

When she returned to her table, one original document was found missing. After she failed to trace the document, CCTV footage was checked and it was found that on September 6, at 2.43 pm, two men approached her table and stole the aforementioned document, the complainant said.

Asha Rani identified both accused through CCTV footage, following which a police complaint was lodged via e-mail with the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Now, the Sector 39 police have booked the accused under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are underway to nab them.

