Father-son duo held for poaching in Punjab’s Abohar

The wildlife department officials on Thursday held a father-son duo responsible for the unlawful killing of pheasants in Abohar of Fazilka. The authorities apprehended Baljit Singh and his son Mansher Singh, of New Suraj Nagri Abohar. The wildlife department team has registered a case against the arrested persons under Sections 9, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act (Representational Photo)

The duo were held when Ramesh Bishroi, senior vice president of All India Jeev Raksha Bishroi Sabha, alerted the wildlife department officials about the killing. Bishroi reported that two individuals, travelling in a jeep, were transporting pheasants into the city after poaching them. The department’s team led by range officer Mangat Ram set up a checkpoint near City Walk Mall on Hanumangarh Road. The jeep was intercepted and subsequently searched, revealing the presence of three pheasants, an airgun, and 121 pellets. Upon interrogating the occupants of the vehicle, they were identified as Anupjit Singh and his son Mansher Singh of New Suraj Nagri, Abohar.

The wildlife department team has registered a case against the arrested persons, including the jeep, under Sections 9, 39, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. They were presented in the court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.

