Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula builder gets threat call from father-son duo, FIR lodged

Panchkula builder gets threat call from father-son duo, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 13, 2023 01:51 AM IST

The complainant said on April 10, an unidentified man kidnapped him in a car outside Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Chandigarh, and took him to Sector 9; there, accused Sarabjit Singh demanded money from him at gunpoint, before letting him go

Police have booked a father-son duo from Fatehgarh Sahib for kidnapping a Panchkula-based builder and issuing him and his family death threats.

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, alleged that the accused claimed to have links with gangsters to threaten him. (Gerry images)
The complainant, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, alleged that the accused claimed to have links with gangsters to threaten him. (Gerry images)

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 21, told the police that he worked with Maxxus and Dashmesh developers in Zirakpur.

He said on April 10, an unidentified man kidnapped him in a car outside Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Chandigarh, and took him to Sector 9. There, accused Sarabjit Singh demanded money from him at gunpoint, before letting him go.

The next day, his wife received a WhatsApp call from Sarabjit’s son Ramandeep Singh, who hurled abuses at her and threatened to kill his family. Gagandeep alleged that the accused claimed to have links with gangsters to threaten him.

Acting on his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station and launched a probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out