Father-son duo shot dead in Himachal’s Una

A 51-year-old man and his 26-year-old son were shot dead in Bhadsali area of Haroli tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Monday, said police officials. Una assistant superintendent of police Sanjeev Bhatia said that an FIR has been registered against five individuals. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 51, and his son, Ravinder Kumar, 26. The incident occurred around 12 noon on Monday, police informed.

The victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

According to police officials, the victims were the husband and son of the local panchayat pradhan. Reportedly, the incident was a result of a long-standing land dispute between the two parties which escalated into violence on Monday. A youth opened fire on the victims in broad daylight, near the local Government Senior Secondary School, in the middle of the market.

Una assistant superintendent of police Sanjeev Bhatia said that an FIR has been registered against five individuals. “The police are investigating the matter, and the accused will be apprehended soon,” he said.