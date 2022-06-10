Fatty liver disease responsible for 20% liver cancer, cirrhosis cases: PGI doctors
ChandigarhAround 20% patients suffering from liver cancer or liver cirrhosis develop these ailments due to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that remained untreated in the initial stages, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) doctors said on Thursday.
The doctors were speaking during an event to mark International Nash ( non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) Day. Nash is caused due to a non-alcoholic fatty liver, which is also responsible for inflammation (swelling) and scarring (fibrosis).
The overall prevalence of NAFLD in the general population is close to 40%, but the percentage in Chandigarh and Punjab is much higher. On an average, PGIMER records around 60 new NAFLD cases every week, and the cases are likely to increase by 10% over the next couple of years, the doctors said.
“NAFLD is primarily caused due to the metabolic risk factors related to sedentary lifestyle and high-calorie intake. Overweight, obesity, diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia are the main risk factors for NAFLD, even though some patients may be genetically predisposed. In addition to affecting the liver, NAFLD is a common risk factor for different extra-hepatic diseases (cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, bone loss, obstructive sleep apnoea and cancers of different organs)”, said Ajay Duseja, professor, department of hepatology, PGIMER, and secretary general, Indian National Association for Study of the Liver (INASL).
PGIMER, in association with INASL, NAFLD Taskforce and Indian Consortium on NAFLD (ICON-D) have launched an action plan for the prevention and control of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India. Experts say that sensitising the masses and awareness activities are needed to sensitise people about the hepatic disease, and that the severity of fatty liver needs to be stratified in each patient.
