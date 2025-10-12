Fazilka: Four booked for assaulting Dalit head teacher after public uproar

Following public outrage over the alleged assault and caste-based humiliation of a Dalit government school head teacher in Jalalabad on Tuesday, police on Saturday registered an FIR against two owners of a marble store and their two accomplices. The legal action came after villagers and leaders from across political parties staged a day-long protest outside the Jalalabad police station in Fazilka district. (HT)

The agitation, which drew hundreds of villagers, representatives from over three dozen panchayats, teacher unions and farmer bodies, was lifted only after the police booked the four accused.

The accused were identified as brothers Karan Dhamija and Gora Dhamija, who run Sunny Marble Store near Shaheed Udham Singh Park; Sunny Dhamija and Harish Setia.

They are facing charges under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 191 (3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 3(1)(s) (abusing by caste name in any place within public view) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

According to the police complaint by the victim, Mahinder Singh, 49, head teacher at the government primary school in Jama Rakhia village, he had visited the marble store on Tuesday for some purchase. There an argument erupted with the shop owners over pending payment, which he said could be adjusted with unused building material that he was planning to return. However, the accused turned violent, downed the store’s shutter and assaulted him brutally, also attacking him with a sharp object that caused serious head injury.

While he was under treatment at the local civil hospital, the accused attacked him again in front of staff and patients.

On Saturday, several village heads, many from the same community, launched a dharna, alleging police inaction.

Accompanied by villagers, they alleged that instead of supporting the victim, police registered a counter FIR against him and his family. Chanting slogans against the administration, the protesters demanded an impartial probe and immediate arrests.

A wide array of leaders joined the demonstration, including Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, former MLAs Hans Raj Josan and Devinder Singh Ghubaya, Akali leader Dr Raj Singh Dibbipura, social activist Rana Rai, BJP district president Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj, CPI leader Hans Raj Golden and Panchayat Union leaders Ganesh Buk and Manpreet Singh Manu. They extended full solidarity to the victim’s family.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and superintendent of police (SP, Headquarters) Gurmeet Singh Sandhu also arrived at the spot, assuring the protesters of swift and impartial action.

After police confirmed the registration of FIR, the protesters dispersed peacefully in the evening.

SP Sandhu told reporters that the accused were being traced and will be arrested soon.

When contacted, Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SP) Gurmeet Singh rebuffed charges of negligence or delay on police’s part. “As and when a complaint was received, a case was registered,” he claimed.