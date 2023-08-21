News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: Complainant held for faking 22 lakh robbery in Fazilka

Punjab crime: Complainant held for faking 22 lakh robbery in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 21, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Manjeet Singh Dhesi said Gursevak Singh from Pakka Kalewala village had claimed that he had withdrawn ₹22.50 lakh from a bank to give to his relatives

The Fazilka Police on Sunday arrested complainant Gursevak Singh in the 22 lakh loot case and recovered 16.70 lakh from him, police officials said.

Police had registered a case under Sections 398, 392, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday.
The incident happened on Friday. As per Gursevak’s complaint to the police, he was taking the cash from the bank when two persons approached him on a motorcycle and looted the cash bag at gunpoint, police added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Manjeet Singh Dhesi said Gursevak Singh from Pakka Kalewala village had claimed that he had withdrawn 22.50 lakh from a bank to give to his relatives.

As per his complaint, Gursevak had halted his vehicle near the fuel station in Ameerkhas village along the Ferozepur-Fazilka road when two masked individuals armed with guns approached him on a motorcycle and forcibly took the bag containing the cash.

Police had registered a case under Sections 398, 392, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“During the investigation, it was found that Gursevak’s relative, living abroad, had sold his land through him, and the proceeds were in his possession. Gursevak allegedly, in collusion with his friend Kulwant Singh from Lakho Ke Behram and his nephew German Singh, fabricated a false robbery story,” the police said.

“The police have arrested Gursevak Singh and recovered 16.70 lakh. Further investigations are on, and the remaining culprits will be apprehended soon,” the SSP said.

Monday, August 21, 2023
