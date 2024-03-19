 Fazilka police nab 2 operatives of Rinda’s terror module - Hindustan Times
Fazilka police nab 2 operatives of Rinda’s terror module

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Mar 20, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Varinder Brar said the accused are Ravitej from Kubba Heri Now Padaul village, Mullanpur Garibdass, and Balwinder Singh, also known as Ballu, from Mirjapur village, Majri, both residing in Mohali

Fazilka Police nabbed of two persons, allegedly linked to designated terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda's terror cell on Tuesday.

Fazilka Police nabbed of two persons, allegedly linked to designated terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda’s terror cell on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Fazilka Police nabbed of two persons, allegedly linked to designated terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda’s terror cell on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Varinder Brar said the accused are Ravitej from Kubba Heri Now Padaul village, Mullanpur Garibdass, and Balwinder Singh, also known as Ballu, from Mirjapur village, Majri, both residing in Mohali. They were arrested in a case registered under Sections 25, 25(7)(1)/54/59 of the Arms Act at Abohar 1 police station of Fazilka.

“During preliminary investigations, police found that the duo was involved in the Kasol Bomb blast of 2022,” Brar stated.

A case under Section 435 of the IPC and 3 Explosive Act was filed against unknown individuals at Kullu police station following the blast.

“This module was run by Rinda, who is currently residing in Pakistan. He had instructed them to carry out the blast in Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh to instil fear among tourists, especially foreign travellers, and tarnish the image of Indian tourism internationally,” said the SSP.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fazilka police nab 2 operatives of Rinda’s terror module
