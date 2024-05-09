Felt insulted, says Haryana MLA Gonder, hits out at ex-CM Khattar

Dharampal Gonder from Nilokheri, one of the three Independent MLAs who withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on Tuesday, said he was forced to take the step for his “atmasamman (self-respect)” as former CM Manohar Lal Khattar had not invited him while campaigning for the May 25 parliamentary election in his constituency. Dharampal Gonder (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media at his official residence in Karnal, Gonder said: “It’s been two months of active campaigning but I was not called for any of the election events in Nilokheri, Taraori and even Nissing, my hometown. So I pulled back support for my atmasamman (self-respect).”

He said he had supported the Khattar government in 2019, voted in favour of the BJP in the two Rajya Sabha elections that followed, voted for the President of India and now again during the trust vote of the Saini government in March.

“The public from my area who elected me to the Vidhan Sabha asked me why I was not invited. I had no answer. I supported the BJP government twice in 2019 and in 2024, this is what I got in return,” he said, adding that his followers will back Karnal Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, who is pitted against Khattar.

During a roadshow in Nilokheri segment that Gonder represents, Khattar said in election season, many people come and go. “We are also in touch with several MLAs, so no one should worry. What will they do and when, will be seen in the coming days,” he added.

Ex-CM Khattar says several leaders standing in support

On three Independent MLAs withdrawing support, Khattar said: “We can’t do anything about Independent candidates. Several leaders are standing in our support and they should keep their leaders safe, it will be known soon how many are in contact with us.”

“Many people are also in contact with us, be it the main opposition party that has 30 members. What do they want to do with 30 members? Even if 30 members bring a no-confidence motion, nothing is going to happen. They don’t know how many leaders of the other parties will stand with us,” he said on the sidelines of a roadshow in Karnal on Wednesday.

Gollen also blames khattar

Another Independent MLA Randhir Gollen, who pulled back support, also blamed Khattar behind their decision and said the policies enacted by him have harassed the public.

“This was not spontaneous. I met my supporters from various villages to take a feedback and they suggested me to pull back support. Haryana is not fit for the BJP and Congress is gaining ground that will win in the upcoming assembly polls. There are various decisions taken by Khattar in the 9.5 years that have angered the public, not Nayab Singh, who just took the post and is a noble leader,” Gollen told the media in Pundri.

A day after this decision, atleast 20 of the 25 members of the Karnal Zila Parishad also announced to support the Congress due to anger over the e-tendering and other issues.

“Being chief minister, Khattar’s policies tried to end the Panchayati Raj unlike his claim of making the system strong,” said Sunil Kumar from Ward 24 of the Zila Parishad.