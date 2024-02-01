Female Lawyer, 2 others get one year in jail in Ludhiana
Feb 01, 2024 10:41 PM IST
A local court on Thursday sentenced three persons, including a female lawyer, to one-year imprisonment in an assault case.
Judicial magistrate Shaminder Singh also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convicts- Paramjeet Dev, Nirbhay Singh and lawyer Rachna Dev.
The case dates back to February 17, 2016, when a man filed a complaint at Division number 5 police station, saying that Paramjeet and Nirbhay thrashed him in front of a court, where the female lawyer also joined them.
