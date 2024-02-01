 Female Lawyer, 2 others get one year in jail in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Female Lawyer, 2 others get one year in jail in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 01, 2024 10:41 PM IST

Judicial magistrate Shaminder Singh also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convicts- Paramjeet Dev, Nirbhay Singh and lawyer Rachna Dev

A local court on Thursday sentenced three persons, including a female lawyer, to one-year imprisonment in an assault case.

A female lawyer and two others get convicted in an assault case which dates back to February, 2016. (HT File Photo)
Judicial magistrate Shaminder Singh also imposed a fine of 15,000 on the convicts- Paramjeet Dev, Nirbhay Singh and lawyer Rachna Dev.

The case dates back to February 17, 2016, when a man filed a complaint at Division number 5 police station, saying that Paramjeet and Nirbhay thrashed him in front of a court, where the female lawyer also joined them.

