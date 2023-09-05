Chandigarh: Women’s issues dominate poll campaign at co-ed colleges

Despite the female students making up just around 10% of the candidates in the six co-education colleges in the city set to vote on September 6, their issues are at the forefront of the election campaigns. The parties are promising getting traffic lights installed on the road outside the college for safety of the students with disabilities, scribes for students with visual disabilities, free coaching for civil services exams and an additional canteen on campus. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The student parties at these co-ed colleges, DAV in Sector 10; GGDSD in Sector 32; Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26; Post Graduate Government Colleges (PGGC) in Sectors 11 and 46; and Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA) in Sector 50, have gone all in to woo female voters. Their promises range from extending college timings to cleanliness of toilets.

In Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), candidates are seeking votes majorly on promise of getting the girls hostel’s timings relaxed. Currently, the gates of girls hostel closes at 7 pm while the boys hostels allow students to get in and out till 9 pm. Various student parties have hedged their bets on the promise of addressing this issue. Uninterrupted wi-fi on campus also finds a prominent presence in the manifestos.

In PGGC-11, more outing days are in focus of the parties. As of now, female hostellers are allowed to go out only on three days. To woo the female vote bank, parties are assuring them for at least four days of outings. Cleanliness of women toilets and relaxing of the restriction of staying in college till noon are the other prominent promises in the campaigns.

The parties are promising getting traffic lights installed on the road outside the college for safety of the students with disabilities, scribes for students with visual disabilities, free coaching for civil services exams and an additional canteen on campus.

Free bus passes for female students are the priority for those contesting in Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. Another promise is to address the issue of lack of parking in and around the college, something which found place in the manifestos last year as well.

For the male vote bank, contestants seem to be focusing on gyms in hostels and regular quality check of food in the canteen and mess.

