Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ferozepur constable booked for graft

Ferozepur constable booked for graft

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:10 AM IST

The accused, constable Inderjit Singh, was also seeking ₹5 lakh more from the complainant, Janak Raj of Panje Ki Uttar village, Ferozepur. Raj filed a complaint on the state anti-corruption helpline, in which he alleged that the constable had been demanding bribe and threatening to implicate him for storing liquor made for Chandigarh.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance bureau booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ferozepur. (HT File)
Based on the complaint, the vigilance bureau booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ferozepur. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A constable posted in the special branch, SSP office, Ferozepur, has been booked for accepting bribe of 2 lakh from a resident after threatening to book him in a false case.

The accused, constable Inderjit Singh, was also seeking 5 lakh more from the complainant, Janak Raj of Panje Ki Uttar village, Ferozepur.

Raj filed a complaint on the state anti-corruption helpline, in which he alleged that the constable had been demanding bribe and threatening to implicate him for storing liquor made for Chandigarh. He added that he has already paid the constable 2 lakh, but the blackmailing did not end.

The complainant also managed to record a phone conversation with the accused.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance bureau booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station, Ferozepur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out