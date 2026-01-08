Ferozepur: Salon owner shoots wife, two minor daughters dead before killing self

A 40-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and two minor daughters before turning the gun on himself in Ferozepur’s Harman Nagar, police said on Thursday. The bodies of the salon owner, his wife, and their daughters, aged 10 and 5, were found in their house in the Harman Nagar of Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT)

The tragedy was discovered around 10 am when the family’s domestic help found the main gate locked and got no response despite repeated knocks.

She alerted neighbours, who forced entry to find the bodies of the man, his wife and their daughters, aged 10 and 5.

The neighbours informed the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a pistol was recovered from the scene. “The matter is being investigated with the help of forensic experts and CCTV footage,” Sidhu said, adding that there were no signs of external forced entry or an outside attack.

The 40-year-old, youngest among three brothers, ran a salon in the Harman Nagar area and was involved in the finance and construction sectors. His wife assisted him in running the salon. Their children were students of Class 4 and Prep-1.

Residents said the woman was last seen walking in the neighbourhood around 7 pm on Wednesday and she did not appear tense.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to establish the sequence of events. The motive is yet to be ascertained.