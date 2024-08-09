Ferozepur girls, Ludhiana boys clinch baseball tourney titles

Ferozepur girls defeated Ludhiana by 9-5 in the11th sub-junior Punjab state baseball championship for boys’ and girls’ finals, at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill while Ludhiana boys defeated Sangrur by 2-0 in the final to clinch the boys’ category title. The girls team of Ferozepur with their medials after the state baseball championship. (ht photo)

12 girls’ teams participated in the championship on Friday and Sangrur clinched the third spot, defeating Kapurthala by 12-2.

A total of 14 boys’ teams participated in the tournament which commenced on Friday and for the second runner up trophy Patiala defeated Ferozepur.

First semifinal match was won by Ludhiana against Patiala by 7-6 score and in the second semifinals, Ferozepur was defeated by Sangrur by 10-1.

Third match was won by the Moga team against Barnala by 5-0 and in the fourth match, Ferozepur team defeated Kapurthala by 14-0. Sangrur team won the fifth match against Malerkotla by 7-0 and sixth match witnessed the defeat of SAS Nagar by the team of Patiala by 6-0.

In the seventh match, Ludhiana defeated Fatehgarh Sahib by 10-0. In the eighth match, Amritsar was defeated by Ferozepur 3-0.