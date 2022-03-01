Ferozepur: Hussainiwala light and sound show a major tourist draw

The light and sound show at the National Martyrs’ Memorial, Hussainiwala, Ferozepur, has become a major centre of attraction for visitors.

The 41-minute light and sound show has been introduced at a cost of ₹5.7 crore by the state government to pay homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

“This show will become a focal point for the locals as well as tourists. It shows the valour of the martyrs during the freedom struggle,” said SN Rudra, an educationist.

“Earlier, we had to visit Jaipur, Jodhpur or New Delhi, but now with such a splendid show at Hussainiwala, we don’t need to go anywhere else. It represents diverse stories of patriots and martyrs through alluring visual projections and advanced laser technology followed by an inspiring soundtrack,” Gagan Singhal, a charted accountant, said.

“We were enthralled by the stories of martyrs through magnificent visual and sound effects,” said Sheel Sethi, a paediatrician.

“It will help attract tourists from Amritsar and other nearby destinations,” he said.

“The show draws attention towards various movements and events led by patriots in the struggle for India’s freedom. This show marks a significant emphasis on our great martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” said Sameer Mittal, a businessman.

“The show also highlights the remarkable sacrifices made by BK Dutt, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lala Lajpat Rai and many others for the freedom struggle,” said Harish Monga, a social activist.

“This show will be a privilege for the people visiting Hussainiwala border as they will be able to get the knowledge of the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs,” said Girish Dayalan, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur.