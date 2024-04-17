Ferozepur police attaches drug trafficker’s assets

The Ferozepur police announced the attachment of assets of a drug trafficker valued at ₹76 lakh on Tuesday. Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said that the property of Sukhchain Singh from Bhakhra village in Ferozepur has been attached following proper authorisation from the competent authority

The assets attached include immovable property, a house on a 49.92 marla plot in ‘Lal Lakir’, valued at ₹72,48,000, and movable property like a vehicle valued at ₹3,52,032.

“Additionally, a bank account with ₹55,375 was also frozen, bringing the total to ₹76,55,407. These measures were taken under section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act 1985, as per the orders from the competent authority in New Delhi,” a police spokesperson said. The police, led by DSP (city) Sukhwinder Singh, affixed the orders outside Sukhchain’s residence.

SP (investigation) Randhir Kumar said that in 2023, assets worth over ₹15 crore were attached in 30 cases. So far in 2024, assets exceeding ₹1 crore have been attached in two cases.