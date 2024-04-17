 Ferozepur police attaches drug trafficker’s assets - Hindustan Times
Ferozepur police attaches drug trafficker’s assets

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 17, 2024 08:32 AM IST

The Ferozepur police announced the attachment of assets of a drug trafficker valued at 76 lakh on Tuesday.

Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said that the property of Sukhchain Singh from Bhakhra village in Ferozepur has been attached following proper authorisation from the competent authority. “This will prevent the drug trafficker from selling or transferring the assets without the authority’s consent,” the SP said.

The assets attached include immovable property, a house on a 49.92 marla plot in ‘Lal Lakir’, valued at 72,48,000, and movable property like a vehicle valued at 3,52,032.

“Additionally, a bank account with 55,375 was also frozen, bringing the total to 76,55,407. These measures were taken under section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act 1985, as per the orders from the competent authority in New Delhi,” a police spokesperson said. The police, led by DSP (city) Sukhwinder Singh, affixed the orders outside Sukhchain’s residence.

SP (investigation) Randhir Kumar said that in 2023, assets worth over 15 crore were attached in 30 cases. So far in 2024, assets exceeding 1 crore have been attached in two cases.

