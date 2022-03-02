Ferozepur police recover 1.57-kg heroin, 50,000 drug money

The Ferozepur police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered 1.57 kilograms of heroin and ₹50,000 in drug money after the arrest of a smuggler during patrolling in the border area.

Narendra Bhargav, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, said the CIA staff led by sub-inspector Tara Singh was on patrol duty on a local border road when they got a tip-off about Ravinder Singh of Baare Ke village indulging in drug trafficking. He was later nabbed with 859 grams of heroin, said Bhargav.

On the basis of his interrogation, police raided the houses of his accomplices Anmol and Shiva, both from Ravinder’s village, and recovered 715 grams of heroin besides ₹50,000, said the SSP. However, the duo managed to flee. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Ferozepur Sadar police station.