Ferozepur police recover 1.57-kg heroin, ₹50,000 drug money
The Ferozepur police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered 1.57 kilograms of heroin and ₹50,000 in drug money after the arrest of a smuggler during patrolling in the border area.
Narendra Bhargav, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, said the CIA staff led by sub-inspector Tara Singh was on patrol duty on a local border road when they got a tip-off about Ravinder Singh of Baare Ke village indulging in drug trafficking. He was later nabbed with 859 grams of heroin, said Bhargav.
On the basis of his interrogation, police raided the houses of his accomplices Anmol and Shiva, both from Ravinder’s village, and recovered 715 grams of heroin besides ₹50,000, said the SSP. However, the duo managed to flee. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Ferozepur Sadar police station.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.