Ferozepur railway division earns ₹3.96 cr revenue from ticket defaulters in March
: The Ferozepur railway division has recovered about ₹3.96 crores from ticket defaulters in March, the highest revenue earned by it through ticket checking in a given month.
Seema Sharma, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, said a total of 60,199 passengers were found travelling without tickets in trains by the staff during ticket checking campaign of the division in March and a revenue of about 3.96 crores was recovered from them as fine.
“This revenue earned by ticket checking is the best performance in the history of Ferozepur division. The earlier record was made in November 2021 when a revenue of about 3.75 crores was recovered through ticket checking,” she said.
The division collected a revenue of about 21.09 crores from ticket defaulters in 2021-22, which is the best performance in its history in terms of collecting revenue through ticket checking in a financial year.
Shri Ram Roop Meena, TTI, headquartered at Ludhiana, tops the list of highest revenue collector by recovering Rs. 70.97 lakh from ticket defaulters during 2021-22.
Under the Anti-Littering Act, about ₹55,000 was collected from 370 passengers as a fine in March for spreading garbage in the station premises.
Ferozepur Division serves a large number of industrial and important towns like Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab, Kangra and Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Tawi.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
