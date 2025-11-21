Ferozepur RSS activist’s murder: Key plotter held, was working on directions of foreign handler: Cops

With the involvement of a foreign handler coming to the fore in the November 15 cold-blooded killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Naveen Arora in Ferozepur, the Punjab Police probe is focusing on the ‘targeted killing’ angle. Police inspecting the spot of the encounter in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While the police have refused to divulge the motive behind the killing, senior officials supervising the probe admit that that it was a targeted attack with an aim to disturb peace in the state. “The involvement of a foreign handler and the meticulous planning behind the attack are enough to reveal that it was a planned act aimed at creating terror,” said a senior Punjab Police functionary involved in the probe, pleading anonymity.

Between 2016 and 2017, Punjab had witnessed a wave of attacks on Right-wing and Hindu outfit leaders orchestrated from foreign soils. Among those killed was state vice president of RSS Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (retd) who was killed in Jalandhar in August 2016.

The probe in most of these cases revealed the role Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

On Thursday, police got a major breakthrough in the case with the arrest of Gursimran Singh, alias Jatin Kali, identified as the key conspirator. “Around 1.30 am, a police team, acting on a tip-off, set up a naka (checkpoint) near Sodhe Wala village on the Ferozepur–Mallanwala road. The team signalled a fast-moving motorcycle to stop near Arifke, but the rider attempted to flee. A chase followed,” said SSP Bhupinder Singh. During the pursuit, Gursimran allegedly opened fire at the police party, shattering the front windscreen of a police vehicle, and missing the driver by a close range. The police returned fire and shot the rider in his leg. An injured Gursimran was taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

The SSP said he used a .32 bore pistol to fire at the police. “We are verifying whether this is the same weapon used in the murder of Naveen Arora,” he added.

On Wednesday, the police arrested two more people, Harsh and Kanav, allegedly involved in Arora’s murder. A hunt is on to nab two more accused in the case, including one Badal, who fired the shot at Arora. The attack took place at Sadhu Chand Chowk when Arora was heading home from his shop in the main bazaar.

“The plot was hatched by Kali on directions of his foreign handler,” said the SSP. Police officials, however, declined to divulge more details about the foreign handler. Jatin Kali came in contact with the foreign handler through social media, it is learnt.

“Kali wanted to become a big shot in the world of crime. The handler promised him money and all other support,” revealed a senior police official privy to the probe.

“The handler paid Kali ₹60,000 in two instalments using UPI payment and asked him to pick up a weapon from Patna. Our teams are closely following the money trail,” said the official. The SSP said that the probe is being conducted from all possible angles.

On Wednesday, SSP Sidhu said the conspiracy was hatched on November 13 during a birthday party of Kanav at Basti Bhatian Wali. “Jatin plotted the attack and offered ₹1 lakh to Kanav, Badal, Harsh, and another suspect for the job,” said the SSP.

Before the murder, the accused closely monitored Naveen’s daily movements. “To ensure a foolproof attack, two teams were formed—one comprising Kanav and Harsh, and the other included Badal and his accomplice—so that if Naveen altered his route, the second team could carry out the hit,” the SSP said.

While Badal and his accomplice opened fire at Arora, Jatin arrived moments later in an auto-rickshaw and helped all four accused escape to Kanav’s house before they fled.

All five accused have been booked under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

Attacks on Right-wing leaders

Feb 2016: Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora killed in Ludhiana.

April 2016: Gurga Prasad Gupta, a Hindu outfit leader, killed in Khanna.

Aug 2016: RSS leader Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retd) killed in Jalandhar.

Jan 14, 2017: Amit Sharma, religious preacher and president of ‘Hindu Takht’ killed in Ludhiana

Oct 2017: Ravinder Gosain, RSS leader, shot dead in Ludhiana.

Nov 2022: Sudhir Suri, Right-wing leader, killed during a protest in Amritsar

April 2024: Vikas Parbhakar, a Vishav Hindu Parishad leader, killed at Nangal