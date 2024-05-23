The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday apprehended Ferozepur SDM’s stenographer while allegedly accepting ₹10,000 as bribe. Ferozepur SDM’s steno caught ‘taking bribe’

Identified as Gurmeet Singh, the accused hails from Hasan Dhatt village in Ferozepur district. A spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken after receipt of a complaint from one Harpreet Singh Kambo, a resident of Baghapurana village in Moga district. Kambo alleged that the accused demanded ₹25,000 for getting transferred a share in a residential house in the name of his sister as an application in this regard had been pending in the SDM’s office.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and caught Gurmeet Singh red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 as the first bribe instalment from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at the VB police station’s economic offences wing. The accused will be produced in a court on Friday. Further investigation is under progress, he added.