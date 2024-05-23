 Ferozepur SDM’s steno caught ‘taking bribe’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ferozepur SDM’s steno caught ‘taking bribe’

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 24, 2024 05:22 AM IST

According to the Vigilance Bureau, the accused “took bribe” for getting transferred a share of a residential house in the name of a Moga resident.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday apprehended Ferozepur SDM’s stenographer while allegedly accepting 10,000 as bribe.

Ferozepur SDM’s steno caught ‘taking bribe’

Identified as Gurmeet Singh, the accused hails from Hasan Dhatt village in Ferozepur district. A spokesperson of the VB said the action was taken after receipt of a complaint from one Harpreet Singh Kambo, a resident of Baghapurana village in Moga district. Kambo alleged that the accused demanded 25,000 for getting transferred a share in a residential house in the name of his sister as an application in this regard had been pending in the SDM’s office.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and caught Gurmeet Singh red-handed while accepting 10,000 as the first bribe instalment from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

He added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at the VB police station’s economic offences wing. The accused will be produced in a court on Friday. Further investigation is under progress, he added.

Chandigarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
