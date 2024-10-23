Ferozepur: Tensions from recent panchayat polls turn violent, two injured

Tensions from a recent panchayat election turned violent in a Ferozepur village on Tuesday, resulting in a shooting and attack that left two men injured. Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar revealed that a case is being registered against the accused.

The incident occurred when a group of 15 to 20 individuals, armed with sharp weapons and firearms, attacked the husband and brother-in-law of a woman candidate who had lost the sarpanch election.

The husband, Manpreet Singh, sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh. He was rushed to the medical college in Faridkot for treatment. His brother, Bohar Singh, suffered an injury to his left arm and was admitted to the local civil hospital.

According to Bohar Singh, the woman candidate, Jagjit Kaur, had contested the sarpanch election in Baza Kotwal village and lost. Despite her loss, the opposing faction allegedly continued to harbour enmity toward their family.

On Tuesday afternoon, while Manpreet and Bohar were travelling to Ratta Khera Punjab Singh Wala village in their car, a group of armed men intercepted them near local Lohgarh Grain Market. The attackers fired shots and assaulted their vehicle with sharp weapons and baseball bats.

During the attack, Manpreet was shot in the leg and Bohar sustained a serious arm injury. Residents quickly gathered at the scene and rushed both victims to the hospital. Manpreet’s condition was deemed critical, prompting his referral to Faridkot Medical College for further treatment.

Ferozepur superintendent of police Randhir Kumar revealed that a case is being registered against the accused.