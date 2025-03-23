Festival of ideas unfolds at Literati 2025 in Chandigarh

The Spring Edition of Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) Literati 2025 was organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society at CII headquarters in Sector 31 on Saturday. Authors Manju Jaidka and Neelkamal Puri delved into the role and beauty of metaphors in writing in session “Metaphors be with you: The power of storytelling”. (HT photo)

Based on the theme “A festival of ideas”, the one-day literary celebration brought together authors, artistes and intellectuals from across India for thought-provoking discussions, storytelling and creative inspiration.

The fest also witnessed the Chandigarh launch of books “Career Heist”, “I am a Soldier’s Wife -The Life and Love of Toni Lidder”, “Bravest of the Brave- The Inspiring Story of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal, AC, VrC, SM” and Lily Swarn’s “A Bejewelled Tiara”.

The fest kicked off with a session titled “Tears, cheers & fears: The emotional intelligence survival kit”. Speakers Aanchal Bedi, Shivam and Col Sunil Prem discussed the role and importance of emotional intelligence in current times.

In another stimulating session, “Metaphors be with you: The power of storytelling”, authors Manju Jaidka and Neelkamal Puri delved into the role and beauty of metaphors in writing. In “She-E-O: Leading with grit & grace”, authors Lochan Narayanan and Amrita Tripathi shared insights on subject “Women CEOs breaking barriers and leading with impact”.

“Naghme aur nazm – Voices of the soul”, witnessed a soulful exploration of poetry and expression with Kasturika Mishra, Gurdeep Kaur Gul and Prem Vij, who engaged in a conversation with Annu Rani Sharma.

Session “The silent warrior: Life as a soldier’s family”, saw a heartfelt conversation with Navneet Grewal on strength and sacrifice with late Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh “Toni” Lidder’s wife Geetika Lidder and daughter Aashna Lidder. Brigadier Lidder had lost his life in the 2021 IAF Mil Mi-17 crash, along with chief of defence staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat

In a compelling conversation held as part of session “Aesthetics and identity: Exploring Indian art & heritage” with Jyoti Seth, renowned writer and historian Alka Pande shed light on the diverse facets of her life’s journey.

Award-winning photographer Raghu Rai, in conversation with Rachana Singh, shared his incredible journey through photography, storytelling and the ever-evolving world of visual art.