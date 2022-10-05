Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Festive rush: Government schools in Chandigarh to double as parking lots till October 25

Published on Oct 05, 2022 04:06 AM IST

Chandigarh traffic cops have also written to trader associations asking them to depute volunteers to direct motorists to these parking lots and manage these parking spaces. The associations have also been asked to put up sign boards to guide the public to designated parking lots in government schools and community centres. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Anticipating festive rush over the next fortnight, the Chandigarh traffic police has designated parking spaces in 38 government schools to ease traffic congestion and ensure that shoppers do not end up parking their vehicles along road berms.

The parking spaces will be available between October 5 and October 25. Some of the school grounds that will temporarily double up as parking lots include Government Model High school, Sector 8; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15 C, Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 D, Government High School, Sector 19 D, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19 C, Government Model Senior Secondary School, sector 22 A, Government Model High School, Sector 22 C, and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22 A.

The traffic cops have also written to trader associations asking them to depute volunteers to direct motorists to these parking lots and manage these parking spaces.

The associations have also been asked to put up sign boards to guide the public to designated parking lots in government schools and community centres.

Shopkeepers have been advised to park their vehicles on the rear side of their shops, not encroach on parking areas, pedestrian paths or cycle tracks, and not allow vendors to set shop in from of their outlets.

The education department has granted permission to use school premises for parking but with riders. The order says parking space only to be used after the closing of the school/ colleges and throughout the day during holidays. “Playgrounds of government schools and colleges should not be used for parking purposes,” reads the order. The order issued by the director, higher education, Amandeep Singh Bhatti says, “The education department will not be responsible for any loss or damage done to vehicles. The SSP, traffic, will have to provide security in each school/ college which is used as parking zone,” the order reads.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
