Festivities in air: Fervour marks Dussehra celebrations in tricity

The ancient narrative of good triumphing over evil was celebrated with immense scale across the tricity on Thursday, as towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran were set ablaze. The most prominent event saw Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini igniting a colossal 180-foot Ravana effigy at the Shalimar Ground in Panchkula. While the venue drew a massive crowd of over 50,000, including 500 VIPs, the moment was marred by the effigies’ failure to fully ignite, resulting in thick black smoke, a pungent smell, and Ravana’s face and hands remaining intact despite organizers’ claims of 5,000 firecrackers. Nonetheless, the CM contributed ₹11 lakh from his discretionary fund to the Mata Mansa Devi Charitable Trust. Heavy police deployment ensured security, though a 13-year-old boy was apprehended for snatching jewellery from three women, while a 10-year-old lost child was quickly reunited with his mother. Traffic around the venue remained largely under control despite heavy congestion. Theatre artistes perform as Ravana effigy goes up in flames at Sector-17 Parade Ground in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

UT administrator attends event in Sec 46

Chandigarh In Chandigarh, the celebrations unfolded at Sector 46, Sector 17, Sector 34, Sector 28, Ramdarbar and Manimajra. The biggest spectacle took place at Sector 46, where effigies standing 100, 75 and 70-feet-tall were set ablaze in front of thousands of spectators.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav attended Ramdarbar’s Vishwakarma Dramatic Club and later presided over the show at Sector 46’s Dussehra ground, where traditional performances drew a turnout of about 50,000 people. Other city grounds including Sector 22, Sector 32, Sector 27 and Sector 15 also hosted celebrations. Amid the controversy over Sector 30’s Ravana effigy being set ablaze a night before Dussehra, the organisers tried to arrange a replacement at the last moment. Ashwani Bal, the dramatic club’s general secretary, said they could only manage to procure Ravana’s face on such short notice.

Member of Parliament (MP) Satnam Singh Sandhu participated as chief guest at Sector 38, Daddumajra, Sector 44 and vegetable market ground of Sector 49.

While addressing the public gathering, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said “the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has created a new excitement among Ram devotees. It has also inspired the younger generation to remain strong and connected to their roots and cultural values.”

Mohali adds social message to festivities

Mohali The district celebrated Dussehra at 14 locations on Thursday. The main attraction at Sector-79 ground featured a 100-foot Ravana, 75-foot Meghnad, and 65-foot Kumbhkaran, joined by a 50-foot effigy symbolising corruption and drug abuse. A striking replica of Ravana’s Lanka was also set ablaze, adding a dramatic edge to the festivities.

The ceremony was inaugurated by local MLA Kulwant Singh, who ignited the effigies in the presence of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and DSP Harsimran Singh Bal. Floats brought from Delhi and Rajasthan, along with traditional cultural performances, drew large crowds.

The celebrations began with a colourful procession from the temple in Sector 80. Moving along Airport Road past CP-67 Mall, the procession culminated at Sector 79, where mock battles between Ravana and Hanuman’s armies enthralled the audience. Seating arrangements were made for thousands of spectators, many of whom turned up with families to watch the symbolic triumph of good over evil.