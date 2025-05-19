Menu Explore
Field fires touch 9,000-mark in Punjab

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
May 19, 2025 07:56 AM IST

According to the official data, Amritsar district, with 1,043 stubble burning cases so far, has emerged as the biggest contributor this season.

Despite repeated appeals to farmers to shun stubble burning, the farm fire incidents have reached 9,266 in the state, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s (PPCB) data. In comparison, 10,327 such cases were recorded during the corresponding period in 2024, suggesting a 10.27% dip in stubble burning incidents this time.

Farmers acting irresponsibly as they have enough time to manage crop residue, says PPCB chairman. (HT File)

Notably, the PPCB begins its monitoring of stubble burning annually on April 1, coinciding with the wheat harvesting season in Punjab, and continues till May 30 when farmers begin ploughing their fields in preparation for the paddy transplantation.

While talking to HT, PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig criticised the continued practice of stubble burning, calling it an irresponsible act by farmers. “I don’t understand why farmers are resorting to burning wheat residue when they have enough time to manage it. They are acting irresponsibly. They should realise their responsibility towards the environment too,” he said.

The PPCB had expected a significant decline in numbers this year, but the actual figures have not met expectations. Data from previous years reflects a fluctuating trend as Punjab recorded 13,420 cases in 2020, 10,100 in 2021, 14,511 in 2022, 11,353 in 2023 and 11,900 in 2024.

Taking note of the rising farm fires incidents, Punjab chief secretary this week wrote to the deputy commissioners, instructing them to take immediate steps to prevent farmers from setting their fields on fire.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Field fires touch 9,000-mark in Punjab
