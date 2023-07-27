Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: JK Super Strikers beat Agri Kings Knights by eight wickets

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: JK Super Strikers beat Agri Kings Knights by eight wickets

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 27, 2023 04:34 AM IST

Riding high on Sanvir Singh’s fiery 25-ball knock of 40 runs and left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal’s brilliant bowling (3/10), JK Super Strikers recorded a fine eight-wicket win over Agri Kings Knights in a match played during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

For JK Super Strikers, left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal bowled well to take three wickets and gave away 10 runs in four overs. Pardeep Grewal took two wickets, leaking 34 runs in four overs. (HT Photo)

Batting first, Agri Kings Knights scored 129/5 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh scored 33-ball 45 batting at number five to propel his team. Opener Jashanpreet Sidhu made 23 off 20 balls while Gitansh Khera scored 21 to help Agri Kings Knights score 129.

For JK Super Strikers, left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal bowled well to take three wickets and gave away 10 runs in four overs. Pardeep Grewal took two wickets, leaking 34 runs in four overs. In reply, JK team achieved the target in 17.3 overs, with Sanvir Singh scoring 40 runs off 25 balls and Anmol Malhotra making 32 off 20 balls.

