File on agri univ VC with govt, some communication gap: Himachal CM Sukhu

Day after governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed his displeasure over the delay in appointment of vice -chancellors at Himachal Pradesh University and Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University in Palampur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan to clarify the government’s stance. The governor had on Thursday maintained that he had referred back the bill to the government with comments and it was still pending with the government and blaming the Raj Bhavan for delay in appointment was incorrect. (HT Photo)

Shukla on Thursday went public against state agriculture minister Chander Kumar for blaming Raj Bhavan for delay in the appointment of the vice chancellor at the agriculture university.

The governor had on Thursday maintained that he had referred back the bill to the government with comments and it was still pending with the government and blaming the Raj Bhavan for delay in appointment was incorrect . The governor had maintained that the state government wants its say in the appointment of the V-C, while he preferred an academician over state government’s choice

A Bill in this regard was passed in the assembly during the Budget session, seeking the say of the government in the appointment of the vice-chancellors . However the Raj Bhawan had returned the bill back to government with its comments .

Sukhu admitted that the file was lying with state government. “The file related to appointment is with the law department there was some communication gap,” said Sukhu who was accompanied by chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi

“The file regarding the appointment of V-C of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (agriculture university, Palampur), which was referred back to the state government by the governor three-four months back, is lying with the secretary, law,” Sukhu said while addressing the media outside the Raj Bhawan. Sukhu said the governor wants regular V-Cs to be appointed in all universities. Discussions were held regarding education and the issues raised by the governor would be considered by the government, he added.

Governor had expressed his displeasure over the International Yoga Day celebrations in Shimla’s ridge organised by the Ayush department . Shukla was upset over the absence of the dignitaries and government officials at celebration.

“It was a courtesy call and the governor has expressed his displeasure over some issues, including the absence of people holding constitutional posts in the official function organised in Shimla on Yoga Day,” the chief minister said.

“The mayor of Shimla municipal corporation was also absent from the government function on Yoga Day and the governor is right that people sitting on constitutional posts should have attended the function. There was a communication gap which will be bridged,” he added.

Meanwhile the BJP state president Rajiv Bindal on Friday said that the comments made by the current Congress ministers on the decision and working style of the governor of Himachal Pradesh are undesirable.

He said the various statements by the Congress are a complete insult to the governor. “It was wrong to blame the governor over the delay in appointments when the file is still with the government,” he said.

Bindal said that this government is known for constantly violating democracy and democratic norms. “This Congress government of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is violating democracy,” he said.

He also demanded that the minister of the Congress party who has given such a statement should publicly apologise to the governor.