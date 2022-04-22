Film festival kicks off at Chandigarh University
The annual two-day Chandigarh Music And Film Festival (CMFF) kicked off on Thursday at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Renowned filmmakers and artists including Imtiyaz Ali, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Dudhia addressed the participants. As many as 150 short films made by students of film schools are being screened at the festival.
MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS
32-year-old held with illegal pistol
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 32-year-old man with one country made pistol and a live cartridge. The accused has been identified as Akshay Sharma alias Kaku of Sector 39. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to two days in police remand. Officials privy to the matter said that the accused was also previously arrested for rioting case and assaulting public servants in 2018 and 2020.
Car batteries stolen in Sector 38 (West)
Dr Raj Bahadur of Sector 38 (West) reported that someone stole the batteries of his two cars while they were parked near his house on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. In another case, an unknown person stole the bicycle of one Dushyant Tiyagi of Sector 44 from his residence on April 3. Cases have been registered in both cases.
Scholarships awarded at PU
Panjab University Alumni Association organised a virtual scholarship award ceremony on Thursday to celebrate and acknowledge the students of the varsity and its affiliated colleges for their academic achievements. A total of ₹6.09 lakh was disbursed as scholarships to 176 toppers and 15 students were given stipends through various endowment schemes.
Psychology day celebrated at PU
The department of psychology, Panjab University, in association with The Chandigarh municipal corporation celebrated the 15th UN Psychology Day for the first time on Thursday. The theme of this year is “building hope: Contributions to a roadmap for climate action”.
Earth Day observed at Aryans College
Earth Day was celebrated by Aryans Group of Colleges on the theme “invest in our planet” on Thursday. Students of various departments participated in tree plantation, poster presentation and project-based activities.
MC chief, mayor visit composting plant in Mumbai
Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday visited the Kanjur bioreactor and composting plant in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Anup Gupta, deputy mayor and NP Sharma, chief engineer of Chandigarh MC. The team also visited the bioremediation site where more than sixty lac metric tonnes of legacy waste is being processed to produce RDF and bio soil. The officials said their aim is to learn the best practices adopted by other cities so that they can be adopted in UT.
CII holds plenary session for sustainable and holistic development of tricity
The greater Chandigarh region is an excellent idea propagated by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and we are willing to take it up and spearhead this with government of India, said UT adviser Dharam Pal during the plenary session on “sustainable and smart urban infrastructure : Greater Chandigarh Region” organised by CII in Chandigarh on Thursday. This Plenary Session was part of the roadshow in the city to announce EXCON 2022, which witnessed the participation of senior officials from the Chandigarh Administration and Punjab and Haryana governments along with industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sector.
-
E-portal for SC scholarships launched in Punjab
Punjab social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Dr Baljit Kaur launched an e-portal for Scheduled Caste students to apply for post-matric scholarship, on Thursday. Dr Kaur also highlighted her efforts at releasing funds to the tune of ₹181.03 crore under post-matric scholarship scheme and said this amount will be disbursed to the students soon.
-
Sangrur | Probe ordered after Dalit woman alleges police brutality in illegal detention
Punjab state scheduled caste commission has ordered the Sangrur police to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal detention and torture of a Dalit widow. The woman, 42, who earns a living by working as a maid, had appeared before the commission during a Lok Adalat held at the district administrative complex on Thursday. She alleged that she was kept naked at the police station, not provided food or water and brutalised.
-
Rehearsal for convocation at Panjab University on May 5
The rehearsals for the annual convocation of Panjab University will be held on May 5. The convocation will be held on May 6 after a gap of two years and only PhD degrees will be conferred this time. Those who are to receive their degrees have to attend the rehearsal on May 5 as well. Both the convocation and the rehearsal will be held at the varsity's gymnasium hall.
-
To win trust of Sikhs, Centre must correct wrongs by Congress regimes: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government must “correct the wrongs committed by the Congress governments” in the past. He also announced to organise a panthic gathering at Takht to discuss the distortion in the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib in foreign countries.
-
Tennis championship: Anuj Pal to lock horns with Keshav in U-16 finals
Anuj Pal defeated Devansh Parajuli in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and Keshav Dangi outclassed Parmarth Kaushik 6-2, 6-3 in the semi-finals matches. In the U-12 boys' semi-finals, top seed Anay Pandey of Uttar Pradesh beat Sankalp Sachdeva 6-2, 6-2 while Bhavish Sharma ousted Yug Raj Mahi 6-3, 6-3 to enter the finals. Reet Arora will play with Khushi Dangi in the girls' under-16 final.
