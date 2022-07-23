Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fine imposed on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Chandigarh residence for littering: Report
  • According to a PTI report, the address of the house as mentioned in the challan is House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.
Published on Jul 23, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh was fined 10,000 by the city's civic body for leaving dirt around the premises. The challan, issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh.

According to a PTI report, the address of the house as mentioned in the challan is House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.

Complaints were being received for some time by the residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7, the article quoted local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu as saying.

He further said that the staff at CM's residence were also requested on various occasions to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop. Hence, the challan had been issued, he said.

House numbers 44, 45, 6, and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, the BJP leader said.

