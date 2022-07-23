Fine imposed on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Chandigarh residence for littering: Report
- According to a PTI report, the address of the house as mentioned in the challan is House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh was fined ₹10,000 by the city's civic body for leaving dirt around the premises. The challan, issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh.
According to a PTI report, the address of the house as mentioned in the challan is House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.
Complaints were being received for some time by the residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister's residence behind house number-7, the article quoted local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu as saying.
He further said that the staff at CM's residence were also requested on various occasions to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop. Hence, the challan had been issued, he said.
House numbers 44, 45, 6, and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, the BJP leader said.
-
Jharkhand: Second accused in woman police cop's murder case arrested
The police on Saturday arrested a second person in a case related to the murder of a Ranchi sub-inspector. The accused, Sajid, was the second occupant in the vehicle that mowed down Sandhya Topno in the wee hours of July 20, news agency ANI reported. SSP Ranchi, Kishor Kaushal, said two of Sajid's aides have also been detained and further investigation into the case was underway.
-
SC stays HC order refusing to quash corruption case against ex-CM Yediyurappa
In a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the Supreme Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the 2020 Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash a corruption case related to the de-notification of land against Yediyurappa.
-
6 kanwariyas from Gwalior mowed down by speeding truck in Hathras
Six kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh died after a speeding truck mowed them down near Sadabad crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said. Additional director general of police, Agra Zone, Rajeev Krishna, who rushed from Agra and reached the spot on Saturday added that the truck which struck these kanwariya has been identified and police teams are on track to nab the driver. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed condolences and has directed all measures for better treatment to those injured.
-
1.5-yr-old girl run over in Bengaluru as father reversed truck: Report
In an unfortunate incident, a one-and-half year old girl was mowed down by Monika's father's reversing truck near her home in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area on Friday. According to a report from The Times of India, the girl, whose name was Monika Devi, was playing near her house in Kammanahalli near Anekal, early on Friday morning while her mother, Vendamma Devi, had taken her elder daughter, five years old, to school.
-
‘40 potholes in a 200m stretch’: This video of Bengaluru road is viral
A video is now going viral on social media where a biker is seen riding through multiple potholes, an experience the user described as off-roading. The user named Ankita Banerjee said there are 40 potholes in a 200-metre stretch of the road and asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to respond on the issue. “Thanks for highlighting the issue. This “road” is an encroachment of the Rajakaluve BBMP Zonal Commissioner working on recovering the encroachment(Sic)”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics