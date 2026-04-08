FIR against 12 for alleged assault on shopkeeper’s family in Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police have registered an FIR in connection with an alleged revenge attack on a grocery shopkeeper and his family in village Jugiana that took place on March 22. The case has been filed against two identified persons and around 10 unidentified individuals on charges of assault, vandalism and theft. Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said police have examined CCTV footage and two suspects have been identified. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Manga of Giaspura and his associate Sonu Pal of Jugiana, along with others yet to be identified. According to the complaint filed by Nisar Ali, who runs a grocery shop from his house in Jugiana, the March 22 attack was carried out in alleged retaliation over an earlier confrontation in which the accused was overpowered and beaten by locals during a mobile snatching attempt near the complainant’s residence.

Ali alleged that the accused harboured a grudge over the incident and returned on March 22 along with his associates, barging into his house in a coordinated attack. He claimed that some of the attackers were masked and that they assaulted him, his 13-year-old nephew, and a tenant, Saheb Hussain.

He further alleged that the attackers were armed with blunt and sharp-edged weapons and carried out a violent assault, besides vandalising the house and the grocery shop. The accused also allegedly damaged a motorcycle belonging to the complainant and a pick-up van owned by neighbour Jatinder Kumar parked outside the house. Before fleeing, they reportedly took away ₹20,000 in cash from the shop.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said police have examined CCTV footage and two suspects have been identified. Raids are on nab all accused, he said.