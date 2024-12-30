Menu Explore
FIR against Sikh man in UP for posting pictures with weapons, ‘supporting’ Khalistan

ByPress Trust of India, Pilibhit
Dec 30, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The police said on December 23, three alleged Khalistan supporters were killed in an encounter during an operation jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Police have lodged an FIR against a Sikh man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district for allegedly posting pictures of himself carrying weapons on social media and expressing support for Khalistan, officials said on Sunday.

Police have urged local residents to report any such incidents, including activities on social media, to police. (HT File)
Police have urged local residents to report any such incidents, including activities on social media, to police. (HT File)

“An FIR has been registered against the accused, Gursewak Singh, under relevant legal provisions. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway,” Nagar Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, chowki in-charge Deepchandra reported the incident in writing to the city police. Based on the complaint, serious charges were filed against the accused.

The police said on December 23, three alleged Khalistan supporters were killed in an encounter during an operation jointly conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit.

Subsequently, Gursewak Singh, a resident of Haryana’s Sirsa, triggered a controversy by posting content supporting Khalistan on Facebook.

The police said they were closely monitoring the dissemination of inflammatory material on social media and warned of strict action against such activities. They have also urged local residents to report any such incidents, including activities on social media, to police.

Follow Us On