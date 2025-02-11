Menu Explore
FIR against Youth Cong leaders following protest in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 11, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Chandigarh Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana, Sachin Galib, Ravi Rana, and others for violating prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate. The case was filed based on a complaint by assistant sub-inspector Dev Lal, following a protest organised by the Youth Congress on Sunday.

A case under Sections 221 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 36 Police Station. (HT File Photo)
The Congress party’s youth wing, led by Deepak Lubana, staged a march from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 towards the BJP office in Sector 34, demanding action against rising unemployment and drug abuse. However, police barricaded the area, preventing them from reaching their destination. As the protesters attempted to break through, police resorted to lathicharge and water cannons, resulting in four protesters sustaining minor injuries, who were later taken to GMSH-16 for treatment.

A case under Sections 221 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 36 Police Station.

