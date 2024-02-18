 Fire at Ludhiana’s transformer manufacturing unit - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire at Ludhiana’s transformer manufacturing unit

Fire at Ludhiana’s transformer manufacturing unit

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 18, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The fire broke out at around 5 pm, and three fire tenders arrived on the spot. Hardeep Singh, a fire official, stated that although some transformers were damaged in the fire, the majority of the materials and goods were saved as the fire was brought under control within an hour

A fire incident happened at Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd, a transformer manufacturing unit in Doraha on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident at Doraha’s manufacturing unit. (HT File Photo)
No casualties were reported in the fire incident at Doraha's manufacturing unit. (HT File Photo)

The fire broke out at around 5 pm, and three fire tenders arrived on the spot. Hardeep Singh, a fire official, stated that although some transformers were damaged in the fire, the majority of the materials and goods were saved as the fire was brought under control within an hour.

The factory owners confirmed that some transformers were destroyed.

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

