Fire at Ludhiana’s transformer manufacturing unit

A fire incident happened at Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd, a transformer manufacturing unit in Doraha on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported. No casualties were reported in the fire incident at Doraha’s manufacturing unit. (HT File Photo)

The fire broke out at around 5 pm, and three fire tenders arrived on the spot. Hardeep Singh, a fire official, stated that although some transformers were damaged in the fire, the majority of the materials and goods were saved as the fire was brought under control within an hour.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The factory owners confirmed that some transformers were destroyed.

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.